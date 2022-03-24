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Russia & Ukraine - Friends Worldwide - March 21, 2022
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270 views • March 24, 2022
Regis Tremblay and others around the world gather to discuss the Ukraine & Russia situation.
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If you care to support my channel, this humble retired seeker would forever be grateful. Thank you and may God pour out His blessings upon all those who seek the TRUTH. 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
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