❗️Putin is having meetings with his inner circle before the meeting with Trump.

"In my opinion the US administration is making a sincere and vigorous effort to stop hostilities and stop the crisis."

In the meeting: Putin said new agreements on strategic offensive weapons are possible if lasting peace in Ukraine is achieved.

Adding: The EU will not ease anti-Russian sanctions even if a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine, EU Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said.

She dismissed related media leaks as “pure speculation” and confirmed the bloc is preparing its 19th sanctions package.

Adding: No document signing is expected following the summit between Putin and Trump in Alaska - Peskov

"It would be a mistake to jump ahead and predict the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska. Right now, we are talking about a Russian-American meeting at the highest level. Issues related to Ukraine's position pertain to the next stages.

Following the summit, Putin and Trump will outline the circle of agreements and understandings they manage to reach.

Mutual political will for dialogue is currently lacking, and Russia will probably never receive an adequate response from the Europeans.