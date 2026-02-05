Streamed live on Feb 3, 2026

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Turmeric on Skin Health @CytoSolve® Systems Analysis





In this presentation, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email and Independent Candidate for President of the United States, explores the powerful benefits of the herb Turmeric for Skin Health. Using a Systems Health® approach and the CytoSolve® technology platform, he provides a scientific and holistic analysis of how Turmeric supports Skin Health.





Full Blog Post:

https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-tur...





To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA® this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.





RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA®