MEN OF LAW Podcast 22 - Tim Maloney

🔥 Episode 22! 🔥





In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Tim Maloney - independent filmmaker, comic artist, and former film professor. He's directed two motion pictures so far, one is a documentary called THE TONY MILLIONAIRE SHOW. Here's the trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mprPwXiSZPE





He also directed a comedy influenced by his experiences as a film professor called THE FACULTY.





You can learn more about Tim and see samples of his wild and whacky artwork at the world's greatest website: https://www.nakedrabbit.com





You’ll hear:

✅ How Tim was Karl's first film collaborator

✅ Tim's view of creativity and how to develop ideas into interesting film stories

✅ How Tim made his second film THE FACULTY on the campus of the University of California Fullerton









Awareness is power, and this conversation could make a difference. 🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!

📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.





#MenOfLawPodcast #HumanTraffickingAwareness #SafetyTips #ProtectOurChildren #KarlLentini#humantraffickingawareness JusticeMatters#horse#equine#therapy#PTSD#Downssyndrome#cerebralpalsy





🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnaped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.





MEN OF LAW trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk