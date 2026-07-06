MEN OF LAW Podcast 22 - Tim Maloney

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🔥 Episode 22! 🔥
In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Tim Maloney - independent filmmaker, comic artist, and former film professor. He's directed two motion pictures so far, one is a documentary called THE TONY MILLIONAIRE SHOW. Here's the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mprPwXiSZPE
He also directed a comedy influenced by his experiences as a film professor called THE FACULTY.
You can learn more about Tim and see samples of his wild and whacky artwork at the world's greatest website: https://www.nakedrabbit.com
You’ll hear:
✅ How Tim was Karl's first film collaborator
✅ Tim's view of creativity and how to develop ideas into interesting film stories
✅ How Tim made his second film THE FACULTY on the campus of the University of California Fullerton
Awareness is power, and this conversation could make a difference. 🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!
📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.
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🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnaped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.
MEN OF LAW trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk