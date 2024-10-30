TRUCKERS - Maverick News Special Broadcast | Jack McLellan and Tom Marazzo - Freedom Convoy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Special: Feature Interview with Tom Marazzo and Jack Mclellan - Freedom Convoy in the rear view mirror, and what's ahead? Is this Tom Marazzo's last "podcast"? Jack discusses his new book, and we look at today's top news stories:
* Trump Supporters say he is NOT a Nazi
* Trudeau Still Hanging On
* "Racism, Racism, Racism"
