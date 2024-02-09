Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Flat Earth Maps & GPS
channel image
Kyle Adams
11 Subscribers
87 views
Published a day ago

Here is a link to our video about the thermosphere

https://youtu.be/-CnSEvRoKq0?si=QCJDM2GC1Z0vPlIN

and here is a link to our video about echoes off the firmament

https://youtu.be/hkRwsb_QqdA?si=STjqYnryyteqCWFf

Keywords
flat earthglobebusterskyle adamsabolish nasaftfe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket