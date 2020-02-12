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How to Live by Faith (Part C of The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings)
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11 views • February 12, 2020
Questions about how to live by faith continue to pour in, and so once again, I've rushed to make a video to clarify 7 important points when it comes to following these words of Jesus. Christians and non-Christians alike are interested in alternative living, but for Christians, living simply or even living without money entirely should NOT be an excuse to be lazy.
Please watch this video carefully and prayerfully, and if you are interested in living this way.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
This is video #5C in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
You can watch parts 5A and 5B by following the links below:
Part 5A: https://youtu.be/wOc4vb0lvPs
Part 5B: https://youtu.be/ho-8qHPk1Fk
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
AUDIO
Music from incompetech.com
1. ZigZag by Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
2. Perspectives by Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
3. Luminous Rain Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
SFX from https://www.freesound.org/
4. BakelitePhoneRing by HerbertBoland
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
IMAGES
From https://www.vimeo.com/
1. Rev. Dr. James...by Pacific School of Religion [EDITED]
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
8. The North Face Carto by A Better Ski
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
From https://en.wikipedia.org/
2. Lakewood interior by ToBeDaniel
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
From https://www.flickr.com/
3. Rolex Sea-Dweller 116600 by section215
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
4. Rolls Royce Ghost 2016 by Karlis Dambrans
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
5. Hillsong United Concert by Jiaren Lau
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
10. Self Portrait by Carsten Schertzer
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
12. sleeping-teenager-crop by Dan DeLuca
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
13. Lola Koloa'Matangi...by Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
15. Day 4 - Paying off debt by Quazie
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
17. Alone by Derek Mindler
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
20. Second Coming Jesus 33 by Waiting For The Word [EDITED]
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
From https://commons.wikimedia.org/
6. Hlávkův most, severní předmostí by SJu, Wikimedia Commons
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
7. Breaking bread, juice, dinner party by Wonderlane
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
9. Beggars in Varanasai by Marc Shandro
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
11. Happiness held is the seed by Irina Patrascu
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
14. Aurelio Pastor 2 by Congreso de la República del Perú
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
18. Backpackers (7980882179) by Denali National Park and Preserve
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
19. Contemplate (16691036441) by Moyan Brenn
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
From https://www.sketchport.com/
16. The Argument by Shelly ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Videos from https://www.youtube.com/
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (resuse allowed)
Please watch this video carefully and prayerfully, and if you are interested in living this way.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
This is video #5C in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
You can watch parts 5A and 5B by following the links below:
Part 5A: https://youtu.be/wOc4vb0lvPs
Part 5B: https://youtu.be/ho-8qHPk1Fk
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
AUDIO
Music from incompetech.com
1. ZigZag by Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
2. Perspectives by Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
3. Luminous Rain Kevin MacLeod
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
SFX from https://www.freesound.org/
4. BakelitePhoneRing by HerbertBoland
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
IMAGES
From https://www.vimeo.com/
1. Rev. Dr. James...by Pacific School of Religion [EDITED]
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
8. The North Face Carto by A Better Ski
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
From https://en.wikipedia.org/
2. Lakewood interior by ToBeDaniel
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
From https://www.flickr.com/
3. Rolex Sea-Dweller 116600 by section215
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
4. Rolls Royce Ghost 2016 by Karlis Dambrans
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
5. Hillsong United Concert by Jiaren Lau
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
10. Self Portrait by Carsten Schertzer
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
12. sleeping-teenager-crop by Dan DeLuca
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
13. Lola Koloa'Matangi...by Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
15. Day 4 - Paying off debt by Quazie
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
17. Alone by Derek Mindler
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
20. Second Coming Jesus 33 by Waiting For The Word [EDITED]
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
From https://commons.wikimedia.org/
6. Hlávkův most, severní předmostí by SJu, Wikimedia Commons
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
7. Breaking bread, juice, dinner party by Wonderlane
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
9. Beggars in Varanasai by Marc Shandro
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
11. Happiness held is the seed by Irina Patrascu
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
14. Aurelio Pastor 2 by Congreso de la República del Perú
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
18. Backpackers (7980882179) by Denali National Park and Preserve
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
19. Contemplate (16691036441) by Moyan Brenn
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
From https://www.sketchport.com/
16. The Argument by Shelly ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Videos from https://www.youtube.com/
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (resuse allowed)
Keywords
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