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Need to Know The Fetzer Report Episode 72 - 24 November 2020
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68 views • November 25, 2020
Need to Know Episode 72 (24 November 2020) with David Scorpio and Michael Ivey. Trump Administration officially begins transition. Bogus George Soros Arrested story. Third Circuit Court of Appeals grants expedited review for Trump Campaign appeal. Sidney Powell takes center stage. Biden shill seeks Trump attorneys disbarment. American Economy on verge of collapse. WHO cross dresser Tedros Gaybrofistus suggests COVID slave restrictions remain after vaccine. Quantus CEO says no quacksine, no fly in plane. Tommy Woods savages the COVID cult. Bobby Deniro hates Trump--3-year chimp out continues.
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