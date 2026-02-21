BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION, Isaiah 54:4-6, 20260221
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 2 days ago

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 54:4-8 –Thou YAHWEH hath called me as a woman forsaken and grieved in spirit, 20260221


(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross. Heavenly Father, Your Word encourages me to:


4 Fear not! I shalt not be ashamed: neither be confounded; for I shalt not be put to shame: for I shalt forget the shame of my youth, and shalt not remember the reproach of my widowhood any more.


5 For Thou, The I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH and My Maker is Mine Husband; the LORD of Hosts is Thine Name; and My Redeemer the Holy One of Israel, and Christians; The I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH of the whole earth shall Thou be called.


6 For Thou YAHWEH hath called me as a woman forsaken and grieved in spirit, and a wife of youth, when she was refused, saith Thou YAHWEH.


7 For a small moment have Thou forsaken me; but with Great Mercies will Thou gather me through the Atonement of Thy Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ at Calvary.


8 In a little wrath Thou hid Thy face from me for a moment; but with my LORD’s Everlasting Kindness will Thou have Mercy on me, saith Thou YAHWEH My Redeemer. Amen!


Thank you, Holy Father, my I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH and My Maker as Mine Husband for this Divine covenant, which true believers have successfully leveraged for centuries in the Blessed Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 54:4-8, personalized KJV).

Keywords
fearjesuschristianisraelsacrificespiritlordmercybloodi amcallwomanyouthwrathkindnesswifeshamerememberputmerciesforgetredeemforsakeneverlastingashamed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA&#8217;s mail-order abortion pills

Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA’s mail-order abortion pills

Patrick Lewis
FBI&#8217;s selective incompetence: Why can&#8217;t they access a suspect&#8217;s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

FBI’s selective incompetence: Why can’t they access a suspect’s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

Patrick Lewis
Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: Why your body&#8217;s &#8220;medicine&#8221; is activated during meditation

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: Why your body’s “medicine” is activated during meditation

Jacob Thomas
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy