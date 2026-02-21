FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION, Isaiah 54:4-6, 20260221

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 54:4-8 –Thou YAHWEH hath called me as a woman forsaken and grieved in spirit, 20260221





(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross. Heavenly Father, Your Word encourages me to:





4 Fear not! I shalt not be ashamed: neither be confounded; for I shalt not be put to shame: for I shalt forget the shame of my youth, and shalt not remember the reproach of my widowhood any more.





5 For Thou, The I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH and My Maker is Mine Husband; the LORD of Hosts is Thine Name; and My Redeemer the Holy One of Israel, and Christians; The I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH of the whole earth shall Thou be called.





6 For Thou YAHWEH hath called me as a woman forsaken and grieved in spirit, and a wife of youth, when she was refused, saith Thou YAHWEH.





7 For a small moment have Thou forsaken me; but with Great Mercies will Thou gather me through the Atonement of Thy Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ at Calvary.





8 In a little wrath Thou hid Thy face from me for a moment; but with my LORD’s Everlasting Kindness will Thou have Mercy on me, saith Thou YAHWEH My Redeemer. Amen!





Thank you, Holy Father, my I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH and My Maker as Mine Husband for this Divine covenant, which true believers have successfully leveraged for centuries in the Blessed Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 54:4-8, personalized KJV).