Diagnosing The State of Delusion in The World - Europa Natural Law Roundtable
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
19 views • 5 months ago

We got 8 people in the house from 7 different countries here to share our thoughts, observations & knowledge to the global situation at hand.. From the psyche of the average human being, to social constructs, we pull no punches as to what we're seeing as some of the causal factors to the issues concerning the planet. thru multiple perspectives, we can learn & discover solutions to the problems mentioned through proper diagnosis.. We may have only scratched the surface, but coming together was worth it. Taplink: ENL Much respects to Kris and his quality infographs! I edited & produced the video, thus had my way in showcasing a faire amount from his website: evolveconsciousness(.)org PEACE

natural lawdancekarmauniversal lawhermeticfirst principleart of life
