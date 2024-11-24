Diagnosing The State of Delusion in The World - Europa Natural Law Roundtable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We got 8 people in the house from 7 different countries here to share our thoughts, observations & knowledge to the global situation at hand.. From the psyche of the average human being, to social constructs, we pull no punches as to what we're seeing as some of the causal factors to the issues concerning the planet.
thru multiple perspectives, we can learn & discover solutions to the problems mentioned through proper diagnosis.. We may have only scratched the surface, but coming together was worth it.
Taplink: ENL
Much respects to Kris and his quality infographs!
I edited & produced the video, thus had my way in showcasing a faire amount from his website: evolveconsciousness(.)org
PEACE