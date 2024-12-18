“Unconditional Love”, Roman Empire, Missing Bible, Transgenders, Flat Earth

JCI 2024-12-17 Alexander Pohl

Topic list:

* “Unconditional love” for Jesuits?

* Is the Roman Catholic Church a religious transformation of the Roman Empire?

* “Missing books of the Bible” and messiah legends that pre-date Jesus of Nazareth.

* Christ vs. “Christ Conscienceness”

* “King James”, Francis Bacon and SIR Tobie Matthew.

* Albert Nobel

* Sleeping Swedes

* The government owns your children (especially in Europe).

* What is “a good person”?

* The Talmud and Jewish tribalism.

* Transgenderism and childhood trauma.

* “Flat Earth”

* Personal integrity.

