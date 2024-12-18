“Unconditional Love”, Roman Empire, Missing Bible, Transgenders, Flat Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JCI 2024-12-17 Alexander Pohl
Topic list:
* “Unconditional love” for Jesuits?
* Is the Roman Catholic Church a religious transformation of the Roman Empire?
* “Missing books of the Bible” and messiah legends that pre-date Jesus of Nazareth.
* Christ vs. “Christ Conscienceness”
* “King James”, Francis Bacon and SIR Tobie Matthew.
* Albert Nobel
* Sleeping Swedes
* The government owns your children (especially in Europe).
* What is “a good person”?
* The Talmud and Jewish tribalism.
* Transgenderism and childhood trauma.
* “Flat Earth”
* Personal integrity.
_____________________
