Gold, Silver, and the Sky Clock - Dr. Selig on Metals and Homeopathy
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
19 views • 24 hours ago

Each planet rules a metal. Each zodiac sign reflects a planetary influence. Calcium ties to Saturn and the fixed signs; iron ties to Mars and the fiery martial signs; copper ties to Venus and the feminine signs; magnesium and gold tie to the Sun and the solar houses. The mineral grid in the body is a microcosm of the sky clock. So, metals in our bodies are out of balance, the corresponding planetary and zodiacal forces are out of balance as well.


Keywords
healthhealingdetoxificationastrologyplanetsdetoxgoldsilverhomeopathymetalscopperzodiaczincsky clock
