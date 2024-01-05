Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 5, 2024

Episode 2188 - Today is more of a fireside chat. Ted does a 20 minute rant on proper leadership in the home. Including alpha males and alpha females. Is 5 G causing people to lose it? How to have a great marriage. CPS is a ness. Where have all the real men gone? The reality of current dating. Disney is nauseating. Plus much more. Super politically incorrect green show today!
