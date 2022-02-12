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Inspirational: Watch Canadians Encircle #Truckers Standing for Liberty from Police Enforcers
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192 views • February 12, 2022
Watch Canadians encircle truckers, of the #FreedomConvoy protecting them from the police advancing on them. Is inspirational to watch people standing up for liberty against the tyranny of Justin Trudeau and the authoritarian Liberal government of Canada.
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send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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