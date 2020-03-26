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STOP Saying We Need to Die for the “Economy”
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11 views • March 26, 2020
We need to stop committing suicide out of an irrational fear of COVID19 like the nurse in Italy. Govt mandated lockdowns threaten our supplies of food & medicine by created panic & hoarding — and it’s LIBERTY that sustains us, not stock market or federal government
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