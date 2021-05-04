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TV Hypnosis | Frontal Lobe Shutdown | Alpha Mode - LED
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23 views • May 04, 2021
Natural Blaze - 3 May 2021
The Alarming Truth — TV Puts Us In Hypnotic State and Suppresses Critical Thinking.
A documentary titled "Pseudology: The Art of Lying" tells what many of us already presumed. Watching television does put the viewer in a suggestible, almost hypnotic, state of mind and suppresses our ability to think critically.
The documentary explains:
“If you’ve ever experienced a mind fog after watching television, you’re not alone.
The brain has four modes that it operates in, and four brain wave patterns. Delta is when you’re deep asleep, Theta is when you’re in light sleep, Alpha is awake but relaxed, it’s the mode of thinking that you are in when you’re in the most heightened state of suggestibility, and then there’s Beta, the highest functioning mode like when you’re reading a book or you’re having a very stimulating conversation.”
According to research dating back to the 1960s, scientists have consistently found that in less than a minute of television viewing time the brain switches from Beta to Alpha state, where the mind is incredibly suggestible and loses its capacity to clearly determine between right and wrong.
“In about 90 seconds of viewing it, the frontal lobe circulation begins to go down and it actually has an adverse effect.” ~ Dr. Neal Nedley
The frontal lobe is the part of our brain which deals with morality, spirituality, judgment, and decision making. Without it our personalities are virtually nonexistent and we have essentially no agency or mental connection to a higher spiritual power.
Read more @ https://tinyurl.com/yh57z8un
The Alarming Truth — TV Puts Us In Hypnotic State and Suppresses Critical Thinking.
A documentary titled "Pseudology: The Art of Lying" tells what many of us already presumed. Watching television does put the viewer in a suggestible, almost hypnotic, state of mind and suppresses our ability to think critically.
The documentary explains:
“If you’ve ever experienced a mind fog after watching television, you’re not alone.
The brain has four modes that it operates in, and four brain wave patterns. Delta is when you’re deep asleep, Theta is when you’re in light sleep, Alpha is awake but relaxed, it’s the mode of thinking that you are in when you’re in the most heightened state of suggestibility, and then there’s Beta, the highest functioning mode like when you’re reading a book or you’re having a very stimulating conversation.”
According to research dating back to the 1960s, scientists have consistently found that in less than a minute of television viewing time the brain switches from Beta to Alpha state, where the mind is incredibly suggestible and loses its capacity to clearly determine between right and wrong.
“In about 90 seconds of viewing it, the frontal lobe circulation begins to go down and it actually has an adverse effect.” ~ Dr. Neal Nedley
The frontal lobe is the part of our brain which deals with morality, spirituality, judgment, and decision making. Without it our personalities are virtually nonexistent and we have essentially no agency or mental connection to a higher spiritual power.
Read more @ https://tinyurl.com/yh57z8un
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