Butler PA: 1-Year Reflection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What If This Were A Dem?
* Imagine how the media would have reacted — and we would have been treated.
* Demonization is their drug.
* It’s a mindset; it’s not about policy.
* If you see everything through the lens of power, all things are acceptable.
* If you disagree with me politically, you are an oppressor.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (11 July 2025)