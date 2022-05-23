224) Dia Mundial da ElectroSensibilidade (2022)

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Coeurs d'EHS: http://coeursdehs.fr/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCExMuwarpAk0kOu1XDL7z0w
MARO - Saudade (Live in Avinyó): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_T7irLRaQI
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal