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The Best Way to Deal With a Toxic Molecule #shorts
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180 views • May 16, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/3zkBLnLFa4U
What’s the best way to stop tricolor sand from degrading?
Elodie Passeport, an associate professor at the University of Toronto and is part of the Department of Environmental Engineering talks about her research into microplastics and contaminants and what can be done to reduce degradation.
According to Elodie, the ideal goal in order to stop tricolor from degrading is to replace the toxic molecule with a less toxic one so that it won’t produce toxic byproducts. ☣️
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/3zkBLnLFa4U
What’s the best way to stop tricolor sand from degrading?
Elodie Passeport, an associate professor at the University of Toronto and is part of the Department of Environmental Engineering talks about her research into microplastics and contaminants and what can be done to reduce degradation.
According to Elodie, the ideal goal in order to stop tricolor from degrading is to replace the toxic molecule with a less toxic one so that it won’t produce toxic byproducts. ☣️
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
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