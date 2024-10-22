BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is a doctor and more important who is a doctor?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
174 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Simone Gold: Dr Anthony Fauci in particular, was emblematic of how this trust was corroded. The vaccine misinformation was apparent, and the overt suppression of viable alternatives did not go unnoticed. For Americans who were following independent alternative voices, it was clear early on that there was a massive misinformation campaign that led to a mass formation psychosis. Many more people eventually caught up to the deceit that was transpiring. But unfortunately for many, it was too late. The damage was done. The trust had been broken. Today we stand at a crossroads. Recent surveys show a stark decline in trust, with only about 40% of Americans fully trusting their doctors. But maybe another question worth asking is, not only what is a doctor, but who is a doctor who is serving this role of a trusted trainer, educator and healer? What does that person look like exactly? What kind of credentials are really necessary? Does a medical degree automatically give someone credence today? The public would like to know!


Clip from “What is a Doctor?” https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/whatisadoctor

healthnewstrustmovietruthdoctordocumentarysimone goldgold care
