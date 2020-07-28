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Event 201
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
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91 views • July 28, 2020
Event 201 - Liberty Thoughts Episode 17

Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlights Reel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174

"Event 201 was a tabletop exercise that simulated a global pandemic, which resulted from a new coronavirus. The program was hosted in October by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum.

The invite-only event featured medical professionals, policy experts and business analysts all focused on how different institutions would respond to the onset of a deadly virus. The fictional coronavirus — a coronavirus, in general, being a specific kind of virus — in the scenario killed 65 million people over 18 months. Joint recommendations from participants urged international cooperation both in preparing for and handling a pandemic.

The Center for Health Security has hosted three pandemic simulations prior to Event 201, going back to a 2001 simulation known as Dark Winter. The October simulation was the first time the center included private sector actors in its exercises, in the hopes of modeling how they might also react in such a crisis." -Taken from USA Today article

"Like God, I don't play with dice, nor do I believe in coincidences."

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libertybill gatesworld economic forumevent 201covid 19covidliberty thoughtscoronavirus simulation
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