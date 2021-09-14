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Inside Information From Brazilian Reporter On The Faith Of President Bolsonaro
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192 views • September 14, 2021
Journalist Allan Do Santos joins Owen on the War Room for an in-depth discussion about the political future of President Jair Bolsonaro, after the massive rally he held.
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