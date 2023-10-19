Israeli Security Forces Deployed - Raids, Shots - in Bethlehem, Hebron, Tulkarm in West Bank

This video has no shooting, saw a few others that did, but you can see the vehicles and the Forces in this video.

Israeli security forces have entered Bethlehem, where they were greeted with stones.

Several arrests are reported.

Israeli forces were also deployed in Hebron and shots were heard.

Armed clashes are also taking place west of Tulkarm, West Bank.

There was a horrible video that I shared, horrible, from Occupied West Bank. PALESTINIAN BOY or Young Man Dropped Dead as he looks back at shooter last time before he's shot at point-blank range with people screaming in shock and horror amid Israeli raids in occupied West Bank.



