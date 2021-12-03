'BETWEEN A ROCK & A HARD PLACE': THE FED IS BEING CRUSHED

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Attempting to micromanage human economic life by counterfeiting money and manipulating interest rates is a fool's errand. Ultimately, those who attempt it must corner themselves into an impossible situation. Nothing they do works. Everything they do fails. The costs of keeping the illusion going become overwhelming. Don't miss today's Liberty Report!