CLONE in the WHITE HOUSE - Stop listening to the daily GOVERNMENT LIES

Have you ever stopped to wonder why the U.S. President looks a lot younger than he actually is and why his stuttering is not as much these days and why he never blinks into the camera? It's called cloning.

Enough of the daily government lies about the so called Pandemic. There is no such thing ....... only the constant daily reminders from the criminal Health Department and government officials to keep updated on your vaccines ...... in other words, "get your shot so we can get rid of you faster". It's called Depopulation.

Mirrored - wil paranormal





