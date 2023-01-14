CLONE in the WHITE HOUSE - Stop listening to the daily GOVERNMENT LIES

Have you ever stopped to wonder why the U.S. President looks a lot
younger than he actually is and why his stuttering is not as much these
days and why he never blinks into the camera? It's called cloning.
Enough of the daily government lies about the so called Pandemic. There is no such thing ....... only the constant daily reminders from the criminal Health Department and government officials to keep updated on your vaccines ...... in other words, "get your shot so we can get rid of you faster". It's called Depopulation.
Mirrored - wil paranormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.