Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is Extremely Dangerous to Our Democracy
49 views
channel image
Data Facts
Published a day ago |

We are concerned about the biased and false news stories plaguing our country. The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on the mainstream media. More alarming, some media outlets publish the same fake stories without checking facts first. Unfortunately, the elite who own the mainstream media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think.

Keywords
newselitecontrolmediamsmfactsfakestoriesbrainwashmainstreamplatform

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket