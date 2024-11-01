LEADING TRANS YOUTH DOCTOR WITHHOLDS DAMNING STUDY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A prominent specialist in trans youth health in America has chosen not to publish a long-running study on effects of puberty blockers that lacked evidence of any improvement in the mental health of children. Are profitability and influence a factor in the decision to withhold a study that could prevent further harm to these children?