JUAN O SAVIN -CALL TO ACTION- SCOTUS BRUNSON LETTER 12 9 2022. (see the description below.)

This letter is to express my support of the above referenced case. I am concerned that the United States has experienced a national security breach and a violation of every citizen's greatest power in a Republic: voting. I ask that you stand against the adherence of foreign and domestic enemies and uphold the supreme law of the land by granting this petition. You truly are in a position that represents a court system greater than the world has ever seen.



I, along with many others, seem to be witnessing our nation being captured and I am left to wonder if it might be by some of these very respondents. I pray for the right and just outcome and I am grateful for your time and consideration. Sincerely, Name:_______________________________________ Date:________________________

Please handwrite and personalize by adding to your letter: PS - I am grateful for your courage to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Supreme Court of the United States 1 First Street, NE Washington, DC 20543 Attn: Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson RE: Brunson v. Alma S. Adams et al No.: 22-380

Send the original to the Supreme Court and PLEASE mail the copy to the Brunson brothers. This is critical so they can validate the amount of letters the Supreme Court is receiving. Address is: Loy & Raland Brunson / 4287 South Harrison Blvd. / Apt. 132 / Ogden, Utah 84403 4) If you can, include $1 with your letter to the Brunson’s. We know they have spent a major portion of their net worth financing this project. Your letter to the Brunson’s will corroborate the amount of letters

STAND UP AND DO THIS SO MAYBE THE SCOTUS MIGHT MAKE A RULING WITHOUT A HEARING AND SOONER THAN JAN 6. THEY HAVE THE POWER TO DO THAT.