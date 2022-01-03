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The Kate Awakening 09/21/2021 Homeschooling with Abby Lynn and Heidi from Raising Starseeds
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31 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream September 21st 2021
I am joined by my friends Abby Lynn and Heidi from Raising Starseeds to pick their brains about homeschooling! I'm really excited about this episode.
✦ Raising Starseeds
https://www.raisingstarseeds.com
If you have interest in homeschooling your children or want to be more informed so you can weigh your options, this roundtable is for you!
Let's work together to show people they have options when it comes to choosing a path for their kids.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
I am joined by my friends Abby Lynn and Heidi from Raising Starseeds to pick their brains about homeschooling! I'm really excited about this episode.
✦ Raising Starseeds
https://www.raisingstarseeds.com
If you have interest in homeschooling your children or want to be more informed so you can weigh your options, this roundtable is for you!
Let's work together to show people they have options when it comes to choosing a path for their kids.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
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