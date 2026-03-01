BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Are Christians being deceived?
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
First-time guest, Steve Gregg, brings an extensive career in teaching people how to think, not what to think - about the Bible. We discuss the differences between the old and new covenants, why people are deceived, and the four views of the Book of Revelation.

Steve's Bio: I don’t know whether it seems egotistical for a man to write autobiographically, but I have always thought that the unusual providence of God in my life makes a rather interesting, and, I hope, edifying tale worth telling. There is truly no part of the story which, rightly reported, would bring any credit to the reporter. I see, in my own history, a somewhat typical (if not exceptional) number of human failures and mistakes, accompanied by an unaccountably large measure of divine mercy. My testimony might be instructive or even inspiring to that small segment of the population whose curiosity has already been piqued by their prior familiarity with some aspect of my life or teaching, and who have every right to inquire into the character and background of any man who seeks to speak to God’s people about God’s things.

"Showing how to think, not what to think - about the Bible."

Links for this episode:

https://www.thenarrowpath.com/

The Man on the Middle Cross Said I Can Come | Alistair Begg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk9wgJBoEd8

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

