Demonic Dimensions and the Mysteries of CERN - Greg reese

Cern is the thrown of Arhiman. They are trying to bring a demonic force though to rule our world though the AI planetary control grid they have built. The aristocracy has been in contact with demons though channeling for hundreds of years. Their plan is reaching a crescendo.

GLOBALISTS SCRAMBLE TO REGAIN CONTROL OF GREAT RESET COLLAPSE AS WORLD AWAKENS TO NWO INTEREST IN “DEMONIC TECHNOLOGY” – TUNE IN NOW



Today’s broadcast is LOADED with exclusive intel from two major guests: investigative journalist Steve Kirsch & trends forecaster Edward Dowd! Do not miss this!

Remember to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! Link in this article!

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