Meaning of Martyrdom & Christian Persecution Does God want Bloodshed? Explaining the Faith

Why is martyrdom valued in the Christian faith? It is not for the reasons you may think. Why is Christianity the most persecuted faith in the world - or is it? Are there really more martyrs in the 20th century than the rest of history combined? Fr. Chris Alar answers these questions and more!









