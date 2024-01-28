Meaning of Martyrdom & Christian Persecution Does God want Bloodshed? Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
reloading since upload previously failed
Streamed live on Jan 20, 2024
Why is martyrdom valued in the Christian faith? It is not for the reasons you may think. Why is Christianity the most persecuted faith in the world - or is it? Are there really more martyrs in the 20th century than the rest of history combined? Fr. Chris Alar answers these questions and more!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnKSIAH0SpU
