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FAUCI ADMITS LOCKDOWNS ARE TO GET PEOPLE VACCINATED
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143 views • April 15, 2022
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My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
Brighteon takes most of the day to publish videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.
DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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