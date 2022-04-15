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FAUCI ADMITS LOCKDOWNS ARE TO GET PEOPLE VACCINATED
WGON
WGON
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143 views • April 15, 2022
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON


NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON

Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/

New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601

Brighteon takes most of the day to publish videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1

BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.


DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be mailed to:
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Shelbyville, TN 37162
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]

My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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