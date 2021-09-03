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Australia Fights Back
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1138 views • September 03, 2021
Unmask our children.
We are done begging, we are done asking for permission.
I will stand for office against you, I will raise funds to oppose you.
And I will make sure that none of you serve in a public office again.
We will unmask our children TODAY.
We are done begging, we are done asking for permission.
I will stand for office against you, I will raise funds to oppose you.
And I will make sure that none of you serve in a public office again.
We will unmask our children TODAY.
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