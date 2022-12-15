If An Economic Collapse Occurs, Are You Prepared?

Today’s world news is prompting more and more people to look into future preparation tactics. If our society takes a turn for the worse, are you ready? Joining us in this episode to discuss the fundamentals of prepping is Jason Charles. Known as “The Angry Prepper” on YouTube, Jason uses his platform to provide his viewers with useful economic survival strategies and unique political insight.
