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🥒🍫🍞 IS THERE SUCH THING AS A Zucchini Loaf? || Berkeley Chefs
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24 views • November 23, 2020
Is there such thing as a Zucchini Loaf?? Well yes. Jenny will show you how to make one that is soft, moist and delicious!!! Plus with chocolate chips. 🍫 MMMMMM!!
Recipe:
1 1/2 cup light spelt
3/4 cup whole spelt
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
*View the whole recipe at https://berkeleychefs.com/is-there-such-thing-as-a-zucchini-loaf/
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
Recipe:
1 1/2 cup light spelt
3/4 cup whole spelt
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
*View the whole recipe at https://berkeleychefs.com/is-there-such-thing-as-a-zucchini-loaf/
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
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