© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#EpochTV Officer Reveals that Military is Pushing Marxist ‘Critical Race Theory’ Training | Facts Matter
Follow
2
Share
Report
30 views • May 25, 2021
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
571K subscribers
🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT: No censorship! We’ve launched a new video platform called EPOCH TV 👉 https://ept.ms/3xVsr7v
Resources:
🔥 Epoch TV:
https://ept.ms/3xVsr7v
🔵 AMAC:
https://ept.ms/3bzYr8f
🔵 Michigan Nursing Homes:
https://ept.ms/3v0d3VE
🔵 Space Force Officer:
https://ept.ms/3eWm9No
🔵 Letter from 120 Generals:
https://ept.ms/3yhB3p6
🔵 California University:
https://ept.ms/2RiiK2F
🔵 Critical Race Theory:
https://ept.ms/3wip3C7
------------------
⭕️ Subscribe #EpochTV👉 https://ept.ms/3xVsr7v
⭕️ Subscribe for updates: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXuw...
------------------
🔔 Watch us on Youmaker: https://www.youmaker.com/c/FactsMatter
🔔 For more news and videos visit: https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-facts...
🔔 Get real news other media outlets don’t report: https://bit.ly/EpochNews1
------------------
Support us: https://donorbox.org/facts_matter
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/FactsMatter_Roman
-
Contact us: [email protected]
-
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/FactsMatte...
Gab: https://gab.com/factsmatterroman
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FactsMatterRB
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epoch.times...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/FactsMatterWithR...
571K subscribers
🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT: No censorship! We’ve launched a new video platform called EPOCH TV 👉 https://ept.ms/3xVsr7v
Resources:
🔥 Epoch TV:
https://ept.ms/3xVsr7v
🔵 AMAC:
https://ept.ms/3bzYr8f
🔵 Michigan Nursing Homes:
https://ept.ms/3v0d3VE
🔵 Space Force Officer:
https://ept.ms/3eWm9No
🔵 Letter from 120 Generals:
https://ept.ms/3yhB3p6
🔵 California University:
https://ept.ms/2RiiK2F
🔵 Critical Race Theory:
https://ept.ms/3wip3C7
------------------
⭕️ Subscribe #EpochTV👉 https://ept.ms/3xVsr7v
⭕️ Subscribe for updates: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXuw...
------------------
🔔 Watch us on Youmaker: https://www.youmaker.com/c/FactsMatter
🔔 For more news and videos visit: https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-facts...
🔔 Get real news other media outlets don’t report: https://bit.ly/EpochNews1
------------------
Support us: https://donorbox.org/facts_matter
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/FactsMatter_Roman
-
Contact us: [email protected]
-
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/FactsMatte...
Gab: https://gab.com/factsmatterroman
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FactsMatterRB
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epoch.times...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/FactsMatterWithR...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.