Brian Ruhe Show on Revolution Radio - E.T.s In the Role of God
Brian Ruhe
Published a day ago |

On Jan. 10, 2023, Brian Nelson in Kansas City Missouri phone in and we talked about native American Indians, gurus in India and I challenged his views based only upon his meditative realizations, without any historical references to back them up. I finished with my hypothesis that extraterrestrials are in the role of god, as they guide humanity's future.


You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.

Keywords
godaliensufosbrian ruherevolution radio

