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Building a Search Engine for Censored Internet Content
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80 views • September 28, 2020
A video on the motivations and philosophy of a search engine for censored Internet content (https://censored-search.com/).
References:
Journalism's Gates Keepers (Columbia Journalism Review): https://www.cjr.org/criticism/gates-foundation-journalism-funding.php
A Skeptical Look at STEM Shortage Numbers: https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/a-skeptical-look-at-stem-shortage-numbers/
Microsoft Layoffs and STEM Shortage Claims (2007-2017): http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/microsoft-layoffs-and-stem-shortage-claims-2009-2017/
Retraction—Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis (The Lancet) https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31324-6/fulltext
Torches of Freedom: https://www.oxfordpresents.com/ms/kelleher/edward-bernayss-torches-of-freedom/
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
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BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
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References:
Journalism's Gates Keepers (Columbia Journalism Review): https://www.cjr.org/criticism/gates-foundation-journalism-funding.php
A Skeptical Look at STEM Shortage Numbers: https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/a-skeptical-look-at-stem-shortage-numbers/
Microsoft Layoffs and STEM Shortage Claims (2007-2017): http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/microsoft-layoffs-and-stem-shortage-claims-2009-2017/
Retraction—Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis (The Lancet) https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31324-6/fulltext
Torches of Freedom: https://www.oxfordpresents.com/ms/kelleher/edward-bernayss-torches-of-freedom/
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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