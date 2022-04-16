The #Bible is a filthy Book of Incest, #Cannibalism, #Baptism Rituals and #Communion Blood Drinking.

Why can’t everyone see the Bible Changes?



(Strong Delusion) 2 Thessalonians 2:11

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:”



(Spirit of Stupor) Romans 11:8

“According as it is written, God hath given them the spirit of slumber: eyes that they should not see, and ears that they should not hear onto this day.”



1. Mental illness

2. False memories

3. Strong Delusion

4. Witchcraft

5. Hypnosis

6. Brain Injury

7. Psychosis

8. Willful ignorance or blindness

9. Lying-Denying the truth

10. Genuinely do not see it





Mandela Effect

Quantum Effect

Some #ME Community Commonalities



1. NDE Near Death Experiences (car accident, attempted suicide, drowning or physical attack)

2. Trauma (rape, molestation, physical assault, or emotional abuse)

3. Blood Type O (universal blood and organ donor)

4. Military Connection

5. Disconnected from (television, movies, and/or social media)

6. Seeing Patterns (numbers, names, and/or colors)

7. Memories (your past memories are different from friends and/or family)

8. Hospitalization (childhood, surgery)

9. Money (lawsuit, inheritance, life insurance or lottery)

10. MK Ultra, Childhood Sacrifice, Witchcraft, or Freemasonry Connection.

11. Targeted Individuals (TI), Empaths, Introverts, Star-seeds, Chose Ones, Black Sheep in the Family, 144,000 (Bible) Joseph (Bible) in your Family.

12. Family/Friends/Church/Neighbors are Gaslighting and/or Stalking you.

13. Street Theater

14. Knocks on the door

15. Text Messages and Email regarding pornography

16. Things being moved around in your home.

17. Hearing voices internally and externally.

18. Feeling as though your energy is being drained.

19. You’ve been poisoned. (Please carry activated charcoal capsules with you).

20. Nomadic Spirit