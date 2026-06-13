2,000 Years Of Infallible Papal Teaching On Baptism’s Absolute Necessity

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Chapters

0:00Introduction

0:58Pope St. Peter

1:44Pope St. Siricius

3:47Pope St. Innocent I

4:54Pope St. Zosimus

5:42Pope St. Leo The Great’s Letters

7:45The Dogmatic Tome To Flavian

8:40The Council Of Braga & Unbaptized Catechumens

9:28No Communion After Death With Those Who Were Not In Communion During Life

10:10Pope Innocent III & The Fourth Lateran Council

10:53Council Of Trent: Catechumens Lack The Faith That Grants Eternal Life

11:23Pope Boniface VIII & Subjection To The Roman Pontiff

11:55Boniface VIII On The Unity Of Sacraments

12:58Pope Clement V & The Council Of Vienne

14:17Pope Benedict XII’s Ex Cathedra Pronouncement

15:19Pope Eugene IV On John 3:5 In Exultate Deo

16:24Pope Eugene IV, Cantate Domino, Body Membership

17:51Pope Paul III & The Council Of Trent’s Ex Cathedra Declaration Of John 3:5

19:10Trent’s Dogmatic Canons On The Sacrament Of Baptism

20:09Trent’s Statement In Session 7 About All True Justice

20:54Pope Pius IV's Tridentine Profession Of Faith

22:00The Councils On The Grace Of Baptism Vs. “Baptism Of Desire”

23:46Pope Paul V & The Roman Ritual: The Sacrament Necessary For All

25:3018th & 19th Century Popes On “One Baptism”

26:29Pope Pius IX Declares It Criminal To Go Beyond The “One Baptism”

28:13Pope Pius XI: No One Enters The Kingdom Without The Rite Of Baptism

29:15Pope Pius XII: Only The Baptized Are Members Of The Church

29:39The Church Is The Members

30:23Pius XII: The Sacrament Distinguishes All Christians From The Rest

31:22Conclusion