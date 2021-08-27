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Nancy Pelosi: "DON'T LET HIM TALK!"
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114 views • August 27, 2021
Thanks to BlazeTV for this gem.
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Biden’s handlers have a lot on their plate lately with the current state of affairs in his administration. With Biden confusing countries such as Libya and Syria, Nancy Pelosi has some interesting words to say about him. WATCH more Pat Gray Unleashed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nrv_k...
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Biden’s handlers have a lot on their plate lately with the current state of affairs in his administration. With Biden confusing countries such as Libya and Syria, Nancy Pelosi has some interesting words to say about him. WATCH more Pat Gray Unleashed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nrv_k...
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