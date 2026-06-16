Last night. The first goal by Iran's Ramin Rezeian!!!

Adding, with their meme as thumbnail :

Gooooooooooaaaaa!!!!



Ramin ESHGHE TEAME MA😍🇮🇷



🆔 @explosivemedia

Adding:

Iran 2 vs New Zealand 2

Iran opened their already tumultuous 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a thrilling, end-to-end draw as underdogs New Zealand held their own at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

Elijah Just gave New Zealand the lead twice in the match, but Iran fought back brilliantly each time: Ramin Rezaeian scored and assisted Mohammed Mohebi as Iran poured forward in front of very vocal support in LA. All four balls came on the back of superbly worked moves and it as tney put on an exhibition in all-out attacking football.

@ESPN