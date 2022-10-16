Government, Pharma and Media in Collusion – Interview with Dr. Mark Mc Donald (Part1) | 16-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23892

Dr. Mark McDonald gave Kla.TV a great Interview in September of 2022. Listen to his analyses of the way government, media and industry are working together. What is their goal? What are their methods? Are there ways out of their control?



👉 https://kla.tv/23892





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https://www.dissidentmd.com/