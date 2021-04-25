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Former Pfizer VP Speaks Out On Dangers Of mRNA Vaccines, Covid illusion
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174 views • April 25, 2021
Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory, Michael Yeadon, here to discuss his expert opinion on the topics of COVID-19, mRNA vaccine technology, as well as suppression and outright censorship of medical and scientific experts. All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/michael-yeadon-interview-former-pfizer-vp-speaks-out-on-dangers-of-mrna-vaccines-covid-illusion
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