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Growing up in Church
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Grew up as a First Presbyterian Church member and sang in the church choir!
I truly enjoyed being apart of my Christian family growing up and all the wonderful tradition we had that I looked forward to each and every year. And yes I do miss traditional gatherings especially now. My favorite was singing in the Christmas Cantata and of course decorating the church. I also loved helping put food together for events.
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/growing-up-at-the-first-presbyterian-church
I truly enjoyed being apart of my Christian family growing up and all the wonderful tradition we had that I looked forward to each and every year. And yes I do miss traditional gatherings especially now. My favorite was singing in the Christmas Cantata and of course decorating the church. I also loved helping put food together for events.
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/growing-up-at-the-first-presbyterian-church
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