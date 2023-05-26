Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
W.H.O. do these people think they are?
45 views
channel image
The Appearance
Published 15 hours ago |

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 5.26.2023


END OF THE COVID PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY EXPLAINED

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2023/05/11/end-covid-public-health-emergency-explained/70182594007/


BIDEN TO HAND OVER U.S. SOVEREIGNTY TO W.H.O.

https://www.thecentersquare.com/national/article_60abdba8-db91-11ec-9653-63ba236be71e.html


DISEASE DEADLIER THAN COVID COMING

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12114155/Prepare-disease-deadlier-Covid-chief-warns.html


MUSK'S NEURALINK GETS FDA APPROVAL

https://www.reuters.com/science/elon-musks-neuralink-gets-us-fda-approval-human-clinical-study-brain-implants-2023-05-25/


U.S. GOVN'T BELIEVES IT HAS THE RIGHT TO CONTROL YOUR THOUGHTS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/biden-regime-designates-your-thoughts-as-part-government/


CONGRESS TO INVESTIGATE WHO PLANS TO USE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS TO IDENTIFY MISINFORMATION

https://www.infowars.com/posts/congress-to-investigate-who-plans-to-use-listening-surveillance-systems-to-identify-misinformation/


CONGRESS DEMANDS ANSWERS RE: BIDEN ENDING BORDER TOOL WHICH IS KEY TO STOPPING CHILD EXPLOITATION

https://justthenews.com/government/security/congress-demands-answers-why-biden-dhs-ending-border-tool-key-stopping-child


ADMINISTRATION LUMPS CHRISTIANS, REPUBLICANS, NAZIS ALL TOGETHER

https://www.wnd.com/2023/05/biden-administration-lumps-christians-republicans-nazis-together/


DR. MCCULLOUGH ON CHINA'S LATEST BIOWEAPON

https://www.twc.health/blogs/news/dr-mccullough-chinas-latest-bioweapon-how-you-can-stay-safe


THE IMPORTANCE OF LAB FOOD TESTING

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/05/26/glyphosate-in-foods-and-population.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20230526_HL2&cid=DM1405970&bid=1810833402


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpnewssurveillancewhocommentaryelection fraudnoahs arkmuskaugusto perezdesantispoisoned foodend time news reportapeel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket