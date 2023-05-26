W.H.O. do these people think they are?

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 5.26.2023
END OF THE COVID PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY EXPLAINED
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2023/05/11/end-covid-public-health-emergency-explained/70182594007/
BIDEN TO HAND OVER U.S. SOVEREIGNTY TO W.H.O.
https://www.thecentersquare.com/national/article_60abdba8-db91-11ec-9653-63ba236be71e.html
DISEASE DEADLIER THAN COVID COMING
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12114155/Prepare-disease-deadlier-Covid-chief-warns.html
MUSK'S NEURALINK GETS FDA APPROVAL
https://www.reuters.com/science/elon-musks-neuralink-gets-us-fda-approval-human-clinical-study-brain-implants-2023-05-25/
U.S. GOVN'T BELIEVES IT HAS THE RIGHT TO CONTROL YOUR THOUGHTS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/biden-regime-designates-your-thoughts-as-part-government/
CONGRESS TO INVESTIGATE WHO PLANS TO USE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS TO IDENTIFY MISINFORMATION
https://www.infowars.com/posts/congress-to-investigate-who-plans-to-use-listening-surveillance-systems-to-identify-misinformation/
CONGRESS DEMANDS ANSWERS RE: BIDEN ENDING BORDER TOOL WHICH IS KEY TO STOPPING CHILD EXPLOITATION
https://justthenews.com/government/security/congress-demands-answers-why-biden-dhs-ending-border-tool-key-stopping-child
ADMINISTRATION LUMPS CHRISTIANS, REPUBLICANS, NAZIS ALL TOGETHER
https://www.wnd.com/2023/05/biden-administration-lumps-christians-republicans-nazis-together/
DR. MCCULLOUGH ON CHINA'S LATEST BIOWEAPON
https://www.twc.health/blogs/news/dr-mccullough-chinas-latest-bioweapon-how-you-can-stay-safe
THE IMPORTANCE OF LAB FOOD TESTING
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/05/26/glyphosate-in-foods-and-population.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20230526_HL2&cid=DM1405970&bid=1810833402
