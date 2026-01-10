Are you relying on a "heart-centered" faith that Jesus never preached?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this deep dive into biblical doctrine, we expose the "common error" of modern Christianity: Existentialism. Many believe that salvation is a personal experience found solely in the heart, but the scriptures tell a different story about how we will actually be judged.
Don't settle for a "broad way" that leads to destruction. Learn the difference between simple belief and the active "works of faith" required for justification.