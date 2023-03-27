Create New Account
LT. COL. ROY POTTER WARNING!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 15 hours ago

LT. COL. ROY POTTER IS ANTI-GOVERNMENT AS I AM. I'VE BEEN FOLLOWING HIM FOR A FEW YEARS NOW AND REALLY LIKE HIS RESEARCH. IN 2014 HE HELPED THE BUNDAY'S IN THEIR FIGHT AGAINST THE CORRUPT BLM TRYING TO STEAL BUNDY'S LAND. THEY DID MURDER SEVERAL OF BUNDY'S CATTER HOWEVER. ROY IS AN EXCELLENT BIBLICAL RESEARCHER AND MILITARY FORMER LT. COL. YOU WOULD DO WELL TO FOLLOW LT. COL. RESEARCH. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

militaryreligionpolicegovernmentlawpoliticiansarmyend timesdisastermicrochippatsy

