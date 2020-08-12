© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show: Trump Says Obama Admin Committed Treason During Televised Press Conference
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • August 12, 2020
President Trump once again calls out the Obama Administration for its treason during a nationally televised press conference and Joe Biden taps Kamala Harris to be his Vice President. Two major developments that are rocking the political landscape. We get into the implications of Harris as Vice President and President Trump again indicating that Obama committed Treason. Laura Loomer joins the War Room to discuss the latest censorship her campaign is enduring, which has gone next level as telecommunication companies are stopping her from campaigning via text or email. Tom Pappert discusses the battle of rallies, which is the growing number of Back The Blue Rallies and Stop Child Sex Trafficking Rallies, which are on the Republican side, versus the Democrat rallies in the form of riots in the cities of Chicago and New York. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.